HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of HQI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireQuest

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 3,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,454,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,043,045.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,454,498 shares in the company, valued at $43,043,045.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $43,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,089.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,947 shares of company stock valued at $185,595 over the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.