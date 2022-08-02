Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,000.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCXLF. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Investec raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.20) to GBX 1,194 ($14.63) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,082.20.

Shares of HCXLF remained flat at $11.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

