Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.32.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of Holley stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Holley has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Holley by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

