Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Down 29.6% in July

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 358,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.81% and a negative net margin of 523.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.