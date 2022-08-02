Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 862,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.0 %

HMN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,354. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $5,510,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

