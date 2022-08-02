Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,343 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

