Horizon Global (HZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.
Horizon Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HZN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
