Horizon Global (HZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HZN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 134,896 shares of company stock worth $336,641. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Horizon Global

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.