Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 64,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.
Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -526.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 80,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
