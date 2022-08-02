Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HDSN stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

