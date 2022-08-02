Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HII. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $217.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

