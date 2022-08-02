Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of HURC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25.

Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Further Reading

