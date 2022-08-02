ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, ICHI has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $25.75 million and approximately $589,751.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00022884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00628359 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034509 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,910,062 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

