iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLK shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ICLK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 130,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.28. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.