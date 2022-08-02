Identiv (INVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.35 million, a P/E ratio of 677.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. Identiv has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,629,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,313,439.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 113,301 shares of company stock worth $1,360,287. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Identiv by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

