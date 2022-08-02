IDEX Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $50.16 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003781 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 663,086,713 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

