Idle 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,610.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001666 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $4,610.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00632233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034433 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,553 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

