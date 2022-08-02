iEthereum (IETH) Trading Up 35% Over Last 7 Days

iEthereum (IETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, iEthereum has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. iEthereum has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $173.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00127254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iEthereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.