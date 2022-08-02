IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 20,449 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

