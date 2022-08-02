IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 33,195 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,195 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.