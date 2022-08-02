IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.