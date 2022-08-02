IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 80,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 70,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 414.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

