IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,938 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $655.68.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $426.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.89. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

