IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,220 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $32,237,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.18.

LRCX stock opened at $502.80 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.95 and a 200 day moving average of $503.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

