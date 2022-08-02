IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.06.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $332.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.14. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.