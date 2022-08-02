IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,207 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

