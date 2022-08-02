IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,499 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $813.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.79 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $926.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

