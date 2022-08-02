IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 21,839 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

