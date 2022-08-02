IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 57,730 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

NYSE ED opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

