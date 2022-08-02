IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,067,459 shares of company stock worth $206,090,521 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

