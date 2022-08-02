IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 71,468 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,468 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

