IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Cap Reaches $213,295.78 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $213,295.78 and approximately $30,235.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

