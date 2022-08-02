iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 61000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

iMetal Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.71.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

