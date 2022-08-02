Imperial Oil Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2645 per share by the energy company on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after purchasing an additional 698,818 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,037,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 317,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 145,895 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 137,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

