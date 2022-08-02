Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $356,131.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00627929 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

