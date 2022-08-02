Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 851.50 ($10.43) on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 615 ($7.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 940.50 ($11.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 731.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,294.70.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.15) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.27) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.
