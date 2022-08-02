Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Down 6%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) shares were down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.02 and last traded at $72.74. Approximately 19,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,531,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.
Incyte Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Incyte by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also
