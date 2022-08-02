Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,397 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $231,591,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hershey by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after acquiring an additional 203,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $229.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average of $212.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

