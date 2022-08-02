Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 16,020 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 142,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after buying an additional 132,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.