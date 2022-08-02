Independent Advisor Alliance Has $7.25 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,724,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

