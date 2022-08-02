Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 325 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $207.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.