Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,544 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 24,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

