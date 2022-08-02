IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $35,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.