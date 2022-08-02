IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 2,459.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,037 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Meritor worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Stock Up 0.2 %

MTOR stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

