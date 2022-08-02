IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 215,696 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 486.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,696 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 0.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

