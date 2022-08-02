IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 103,933 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,933 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

