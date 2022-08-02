IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 217,985 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,985 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

