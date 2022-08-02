IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 384,704 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384,704 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 135,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

