IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $9.50 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 434,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

