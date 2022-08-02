Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Update

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $6,736,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,590,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,960,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Human Capital by 3,951.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 454,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,505,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

NYSE AXH remained flat at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Industrial Human Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Industrial Human Capital Company Profile

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

