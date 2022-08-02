Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.37

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 1760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -3.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,402,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 142,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

